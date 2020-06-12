Vigil@nce - FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager: information disclosure via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiAnalyzer, FortiAnalyzer Virtual Appliance, FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key of FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
