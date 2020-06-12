Vigil@nce - FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager: information disclosure via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiAnalyzer, FortiAnalyzer Virtual Appliance, FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key of FortiAnalyzer/FortiManager, in order to obtain sensitive information.

