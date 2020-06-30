Vigil@nce - FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager: privilege escalation via SSH Port Forwarding

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiAnalyzer, FortiAnalyzer Virtual Appliance, FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SSH Port Forwarding of FortiAnalyzer / FortiManager, in order to escalate his privileges.

