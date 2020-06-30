Vigil@nce - FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager: privilege escalation via SSH Port Forwarding
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiAnalyzer, FortiAnalyzer Virtual Appliance, FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SSH Port Forwarding of FortiAnalyzer / FortiManager, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
