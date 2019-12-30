Vigil@nce - Forcepoint NGFW Security Management Center: privilege escalation via Incorrect IPsec Configuration

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NGFW by Forcepoint.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Incorrect IPsec Configuration of Forcepoint NGFW Security Management Center, in order to escalate his privileges.

