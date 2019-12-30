Vigil@nce - Forcepoint NGFW Security Management Center: privilege escalation via Incorrect IPsec Configuration
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: NGFW by Forcepoint.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Incorrect IPsec Configuration of Forcepoint NGFW Security Management Center, in order to escalate his privileges.
