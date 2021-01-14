Vigil@nce - Flatpak: privilege escalation via Sandbox Escape
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Sandbox Escape of Flatpak, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
