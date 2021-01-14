Vigil@nce - Flatpak: privilege escalation via Sandbox Escape

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Sandbox Escape of Flatpak, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...