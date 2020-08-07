Vigil@nce - Firejail: code execution via Output Concatenation
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Output Concatenation of Firejail, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
