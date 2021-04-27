Vigil@nce - File Roller: information disclosure
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of File Roller, in order to obtain sensitive information.
