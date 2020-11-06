Vigil@nce - Fedora pngcheck: security improvement via PIC/PIE

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

The security of Fedora pngcheck was improved via PIC/PIE.

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: no consequence.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

This bulletin is about a security improvement.

It does not describe a vulnerability.

The security of Fedora pngcheck was therefore improved via PIC/PIE.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...