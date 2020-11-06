Vigil@nce - Fedora pngcheck: security improvement via PIC/PIE
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of Fedora pngcheck was improved via PIC/PIE.
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: no consequence.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of Fedora pngcheck was therefore improved via PIC/PIE.
