Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: code execution via weblogic/oracle-aqjms

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via weblogic/oracle-aqjms of FasterXML jackson-databind, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...