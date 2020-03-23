Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: privilege escalation via XaPooledConnectionFactory
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via XaPooledConnectionFactory of FasterXML jackson-databind, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
