Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: code execution via Commons-configuration Serialization Gadgets
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Commons-configuration Serialization Gadgets of FasterXML jackson-databind, in order to run code.
