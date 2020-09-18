Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind
Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind: code execution via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via com.pastdev.httpcomponents.configuration.JndiConfiguration of FasterXML Jackson Databind, in order to run code.
