Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: read-write access via TMOS Shell
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via TMOS Shell of F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
