Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via IControl REST Race Condition

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via IControl REST Race Condition of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.

