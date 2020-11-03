Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via Brute Force Attack Prevention Bypass
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Brute Force Attack Prevention Bypass of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
