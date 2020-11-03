Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via Brute Force Attack Prevention Bypass

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Brute Force Attack Prevention Bypass of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

