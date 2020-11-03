Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via iControl REST Password De-obfuscate
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via iControl REST Password De-obfuscate of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter