Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via Self-IP Port-lockdown Bypass
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Self-IP Port-lockdown Bypass of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.
