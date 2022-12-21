Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: memory leak via iControl REST, analyzed on 19/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can create a memory leak of F5 BIG-IP, via iControl REST, in order to trigger a denial of service.
