Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: information disclosure via IPsec Small Key Length

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via IPsec Small Key Length of F5 BIG-IP, in order to obtain sensitive information.

