Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: information disclosure via SSL/TLS ADH/DHE
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/09/2020.
Revision date: 25/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSL/TLS ADH/DHE of F5 BIG-IP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
