Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: denial of service via TMM Fragmented IP Traffic Drop
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via TMM Fragmented IP Traffic Drop of F5 BIG-IP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
