Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: denial of service via tmm.http.rfc.enforcement

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via tmm.http.rfc.enforcement of F5 BIG-IP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

