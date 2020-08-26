Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: Man-in-the-Middle via SSH Server Key Size
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via SSH Server Key Size on F5 BIG-IP, in order to read or write data in the session.
