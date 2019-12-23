Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP LTM: denial of service via MRF Diameter 32K Connections
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via MRF Diameter 32K Connections of F5 BIG-IP LTM, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
