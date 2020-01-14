Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP Engineering Hotfix: assertion error via L3hdr Set
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via L3hdr Set of F5 BIG-IP Engineering Hotfix, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
