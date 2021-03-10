Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: write access via iControl REST File Upload

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via iControl REST File Upload of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to prepare an attack or to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...