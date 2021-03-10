Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: write access via iControl REST File Upload
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via iControl REST File Upload of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to prepare an attack or to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
