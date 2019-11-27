Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: denial of service via Bot Detection DNS Cache

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Bot Detection DNS Cache of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

