Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: data transit via Cookies Signature Checks
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass filtering rules via Cookies Signature Checks of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to transmit malicious data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
