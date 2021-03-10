Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM/AdvancedWAF: code execution via Appliance Mode

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Appliance Mode of F5 BIG-IP ASM/AdvancedWAF, in order to run code.

