Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM/AdvancedWAF: code execution via Appliance Mode
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Appliance Mode of F5 BIG-IP ASM/AdvancedWAF, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
