Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP ASM: information disclosure via Request Event Log

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Request Event Log of F5 BIG-IP ASM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...