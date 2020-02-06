Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: privilege escalation via Edge Client for Windows

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TMOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Edge Client for Windows of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...