Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: privilege escalation via Edge Client for Windows
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Edge Client for Windows of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to escalate his privileges.
