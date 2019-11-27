Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: privilege escalation via Edge Client for macOS

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Edge Client for macOS of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to escalate his privileges.

