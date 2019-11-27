Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: privilege escalation via Edge Client for macOS
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Edge Client for macOS of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to escalate his privileges.
