Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: open redirect via Virtual Server
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via Virtual Server of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
