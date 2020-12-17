Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: open redirect via Virtual Server

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Virtual Server of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...