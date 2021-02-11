Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM: executing DLL code via Client Troubleshooting Utility
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious Client Troubleshooting Utility DLL, and then put it in the current directory of F5 BIG-IP APM, in order to execute code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter