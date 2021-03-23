Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP APM Edge Client: information disclosure via Unencrypted Authentication Requests
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Unencrypted Authentication Requests of F5 BIG-IP APM Edge Client, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
