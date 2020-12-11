Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP AFM: information disclosure via Syncookie Leaks

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Syncookie Leaks of F5 BIG-IP AFM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

