Vigil@nce - Exiv2: infinite loop via Jp2Image-readMetadata

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Jp2Image::readMetadata() of Exiv2, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...