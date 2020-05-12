Vigil@nce - Exim: privilege escalation via SPA authentication

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Exim, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via SPA authentication of Exim, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...