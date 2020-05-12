Vigil@nce - Exim: privilege escalation via SPA authentication
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Exim, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SPA authentication of Exim, in order to escalate his privileges.
