Vigil@nce - Evolution data server: Man-in-the-Middle
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Evolution data server, in order to read or write data in the session.
