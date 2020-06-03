Vigil@nce - Email-MIME: memory overuse via MIME
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send deeply nested MIME messages to trigger a memory overuse of Email-MIME and so a denial of service.
