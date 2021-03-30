Vigil@nce - Eclipse Platform: privilege escalation via Help Subsystem
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Help Subsystem of Eclipse Platform, in order to escalate his privileges.
