Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: privilege escalation via Gzip Request Data Injection
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jetty, Snap Creator Framework, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Gzip Request Data Injection of Eclipse Jetty, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
