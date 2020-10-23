Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: privilege escalation via Temporary Directory Race
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jetty, SnapCenter Backup Management, Snap Creator Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Temporary Directory Race of Eclipse Jetty, in order to escalate his privileges.
