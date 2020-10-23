Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: privilege escalation via Temporary Directory Race

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Jetty, SnapCenter Backup Management, Snap Creator Framework.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Temporary Directory Race of Eclipse Jetty, in order to escalate his privileges.

