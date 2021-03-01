Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: overload via Quoted Quality CSV Headers

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Kafka, Jetty, SnapCenter Backup Management, Snap Creator Framework, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via Quoted Quality CSV Headers of Eclipse Jetty, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...