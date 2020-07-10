Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: information disclosure via Large Response Headers
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jetty, Fedora, Jenkins Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Large Response Headers of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.
