Vigil@nce - Eclipse Jetty: information disclosure via Large Response Headers

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Jetty, Fedora, Jenkins Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Large Response Headers of Eclipse Jetty, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...