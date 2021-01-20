Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus: write access
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: NOD32 Antivirus.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of ESET NOD32 Antivirus, in order to alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter