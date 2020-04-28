Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus: file corruption
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: NOD32 Antivirus.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of ESET NOD32 Antivirus.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter