Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus: privilege escalation via RAR Archive Bypass
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: NOD32 Antivirus.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via RAR Archive Bypass of ESET NOD32 Antivirus, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
