Vigil@nce - ESET NOD32 Antivirus: privilege escalation via BZ2 Checksum Archive Bypass

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NOD32 Antivirus.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via BZ2 Checksum Archive Bypass of ESET NOD32 Antivirus, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...