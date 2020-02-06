Vigil@nce - Drupal Views Bulk Operations: privilege escalation via hook_action_info_alter

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via hook_action_info_alter of Drupal Views Bulk Operations, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...