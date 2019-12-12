Vigil@nce - Drupal Taxonomy Access Fix: privilege escalation
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Drupal Taxonomy Access Fix, in order to escalate his privileges.
